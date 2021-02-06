Your View: Voting requires deep study and educating oneself

Watching a TV show one evening left an impression on me. An interviewer was randomly questioning people on the street about U.S. history and the Constitution, i.e., who was America’s first president? How are laws made? What are the three branches of government? None polled could answer these simple questions correctly — yet these people vote.

Voting is a serious act which should not be taken lightly. One must educate oneself; study the candidates’ platform and outcomes on all the American people before casting a vote. Today we cannot get just the facts from internet, TV or newspapers. One must study deeply both sides of the issues and understand how our government works, and take elections seriously because elections have consequences. What makes this so hard is that journalists are not reporting facts but espousing “group think” to us. Their reported “facts” are filtered and slanted according to their biases. This type of reporting can influence people who do not study the issues seriously and therefore possess little intellect or wisdom in voting. An informed society that has the facts, the true facts, is the only way to vote with intelligence and wisdom. “The whole art of government consists in the art of being honest.” — Thomas Jefferson.