Your View: Voting is ammunition in battle for democracy; use it wisely

“These are the times that try men’s souls.” When patriot Thomas Paine penned this sentence in 1776, he had no way of knowing that it would perfectly describe America’s zeitgeist in 2020. Written after a major setback in the Revolutionary War, Paine’s consoling words stirred the hearts of Gen. George Washington’s soldiers, helping them persevere to achieve their ultimate goal — American independence.
Today, our souls are being tried in a different battle. This two-pronged offensive began in early spring when COVID-19 invaded, followed closely by a summer of chaos and violence in major U.S. cities. COVID-19 revealed rank hypocrisy among elected officials. Governors and mayors imposed mandatory shutdowns denying citizens their rights to assemble, operate small businesses and attend worship services, but made exceptions allowing liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and abortion clinics to stay open. Later, when widespread lawlessness erupted, these “leaders” called to defund police departments while anarchists burned buildings, looted businesses and terrorized citizens.
Jesus confronted hypocritical “leaders,” scribes and Pharisees who wanted to enforce manmade Sabbath laws. He asked, “Is it lawful on the Sabbath days to do good, or to do evil? To save life or to destroy it?” (Luke 9:6 KJV) This question provides an excellent standard for discerning good leaders. Anyone who promotes self-destructive behavior, condones killing innocent life or fails to protect people and property from pillaging mobs is clearly incompetent and morally unfit for elective office.
Like our revolutionary forebears, some Americans are dispirited by our current situation; Marxist socialists seek to erase our history and “reimagine” our government, our economy and our religious and educational institutions. Voting is ammunition for this battle; use it wisely. Remember Washington’s soldiers who won our independence, apply God’s standard as you choose candidates to support, and pray we defeat these enemies of democracy at the ballot box.
