 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Voting is ammunition in battle for democracy; use it wisely
0 comments

Your View: Voting is ammunition in battle for democracy; use it wisely

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

“These are the times that try men’s souls.” When patriot Thomas Paine penned this sentence in 1776, he had no way of knowing that it would perfectly describe America’s zeitgeist in 2020. Written after a major setback in the Revolutionary War, Paine’s consoling words stirred the hearts of Gen. George Washington’s soldiers, helping them persevere to achieve their ultimate goal — American independence.

Today, our souls are being tried in a different battle. This two-pronged offensive began in early spring when COVID-19 invaded, followed closely by a summer of chaos and violence in major U.S. cities. COVID-19 revealed rank hypocrisy among elected officials. Governors and mayors imposed mandatory shutdowns denying citizens their rights to assemble, operate small businesses and attend worship services, but made exceptions allowing liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries and abortion clinics to stay open. Later, when widespread lawlessness erupted, these “leaders” called to defund police departments while anarchists burned buildings, looted businesses and terrorized citizens.

Jesus confronted hypocritical “leaders,” scribes and Pharisees who wanted to enforce manmade Sabbath laws. He asked, “Is it lawful on the Sabbath days to do good, or to do evil? To save life or to destroy it?” (Luke 9:6 KJV) This question provides an excellent standard for discerning good leaders. Anyone who promotes self-destructive behavior, condones killing innocent life or fails to protect people and property from pillaging mobs is clearly incompetent and morally unfit for elective office.

Like our revolutionary forebears, some Americans are dispirited by our current situation; Marxist socialists seek to erase our history and “reimagine” our government, our economy and our religious and educational institutions. Voting is ammunition for this battle; use it wisely. Remember Washington’s soldiers who won our independence, apply God’s standard as you choose candidates to support, and pray we defeat these enemies of democracy at the ballot box.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Griffith voted against USPS funding; don’t vote for him

Morgan Griffith chose to ignore his constituents by denying the USPS the funds that were requested to continue to provide important services for every single person in our country and in the world. How do we do that? It is really rather simple. Ignore his name on that ballot just like he ignored us by voting against the USPS rescue package. Just don’t put an X in front of his name on the 2020 ballot.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts