Your View: Voting for Trump? You should be ashamed for many reasons
You should be ashamed if you vote for Donald Trump, if any of these conditions fit you:

You make enough to qualify for his tax breaks for the rich. You already have plenty of tax breaks.

You rely on Social Security Disability or any other assistance program. The Republican Party in general and Mr. Trump in particular have always opposed such programs.

You are a Christian. Donald Trump obviously is not one and has proved to be an adulterer and sexual predator. Quit thumping the Bible and start reading it. We are warned about following false prophets.

You approve of draft dodgers and those who avoid paying income taxes while you pay them.

You want to change our form of government from democracy to a dictatorship.

You are gullible enough to believe the biggest documented liar in history.

You can be led to believe that there is not a pandemic occurring in this country.

You are racist.

You don’t realize that immigration is what this country is built on. All of us are immigrants except for American Indians.

There are plenty of others reason I could list, but this should be enough. Please think before you destroy the future of the USA.

