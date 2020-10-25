 Skip to main content
Your View: Voting for Biden? Be ashamed
Voting for Biden? You should be ashamed if you are voting for Sleepy Joe Biden if any of these conditions fit you. You are naïve enough to think the Democrats will only tax the rich. With their plans to implement the Green New Deal and provide healthcare for illegal immigrants, rest assured they will raise everyone’s taxes. You think $24 trillion of government debt equaling 98% of the GDP is OK. You think Joe Biden’s sexual assault of staff member Tara Reade in 1993 was OK. You think Bill Clinton using political connections to avoid the draft and his wife’s amazing $100,000 profit from an initial $1,000 investment are OK. You think it is fine to use the FBI, Justice Department and intelligence agencies to overthrow a legitimately elected president. You think only white people can be racists and open borders are a great idea. You think using a pandemic for political gain is advantageous. You think big tech censoring conservative views is cool. You think packing the Supreme Court with activist liberal judges is wonderful. You think it is appropriate to label people of faith as dogmatic while exulting the false virtues of secularist liberalism. You don’t have a problem with Hunter Biden being paid millions of dollars to set up meetings for Chinese and Ukrainian energy company officials with his then vice president father Joe Biden. But best of all, when Sleazy Joe Biden becomes “unfit “ to remain President, will you be happy with the most far left radical member of the senate, Kamala “The Chameleon” Harris as your new dictator-in-chief ? I could go on and on. Think before you vote for Corrupt Socialism.

