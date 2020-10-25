Your View: Voting as a Christian

Church and State are separated for a reason, yet many letters from residents of this area make me cringe. If Christians are to vote as Christians, they have no choice but to vote Donald Trump out of office. His policies and lifestyle are a direct violation of the Scriptures. For those that like to quote the Bible, read:

Exodus 20:14 Thou shalt not commit adultery

James 1:27 Look after orphans and widows — keep oneself from being polluted

Jeremiah 2:7 “I brought you into a plentiful land …you defiled my land and made my heritage an abomination.”

That doesn’t even cover taking the Lord’s name in vain, erecting idols to false gods or preaching a gospel of lies and deceit. Trump will stand one day in judgement before a higher authority.

Some Evangelicals, including former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. (who should be glad he hasn’t yet turned into a pillar of salt) claim that a pro-life stance is a pass to vote for Trump.

First of all, if you were pro-life, you would lament the lives lost to COVID-19 due to Trump’s bungling of the pandemic, refusal to listen to expert advice and recklessness in using masks and social distancing.

Stephani Crider, formerly Executive Director of Ohio Right to Life, put it eloquently: “To many of us, being pro-life means abiding by an ethic committed to protecting the vulnerable, and grounded in the idea that every human deserves dignity, because every human is created in the image of God, including the unborn, Black people, immigrants, the incarcerated and the poor. I am confident that, in advocating for this president, we will have lost our soul. The church is meant to be known for our unconditional love of others.”