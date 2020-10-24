Your View: Voters should do homework before bringing casino Trojan Horse into Bristol

The ancient Greeks left a giant trophy outside the city of Troy in the form of a giant wooden horse. When the horse was pulled into the city, soldiers hidden inside crept out in the night and defeated the city. In much the same way, the offer of a casino and hotel are being presented to the citizens of Bristol.

The casino is being presented as a glowing opportunity for our city. The flood of commercials and brochures tout all the positive things it will bring. No negatives are mentioned. All one must do is perform an internet search of “the effects of a casino on a community” and you will find that it is indeed a Trojan Horse and will do much harm to Bristol. A CNN article (David Frum, 09-24-2013) states that casinos act as parasites on the community due to problem gambling, higher home foreclosure rates, bankruptcy, economic distress and increased domestic violence. Other search results reveal an increase in crime, breaking and entering, prostitution, suicide and substance abuse, not to mention unfair competition with local businesses.

I urge you, before you vote to bring this Trojan Horse into our city, do your homework. Don’t be fooled by the glowing brochures and commercials. Don’t take my word for it. Look it up. There are far more internet results showing a negative impact on a community and very few showing positive results. If you know, you’ll vote NO on the casino.