Your View: Vote yes to casino for Bristol

Residents in Bristol, Virginia will vote in a local referendum very soon. A “yes” vote is a vote for Bristol’s future. Bringing the Hard Rock Resort to the former Bristol Mall will give this community the boost we need. By voting “Yes,” you support new jobs, more tax revenue, greater support for local schools, police and fire departments, expanded entertainment amenities, and bigger possibilities for our community to grow and prosper. We’re all in this together. Everybody needs to do their part and cast a vote. Voting “yes” is a vote for Bristol and the reality of the many benefits this project can bring to our city and region.