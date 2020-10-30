 Skip to main content
Your View: Vote yes for the casino
Your View: Vote yes for the casino

Although I am a resident of Bristol, Tennessee, I have been employed all of my life with businesses in Bristol, Virginia. I had the pleasure of taking care of the Bristol Mall, the last 16 months of her existence. To see this once-iconic treasure be transformed into a true destination spot is a splendid idea. Her sister city, Bristol, Tennessee, has the combination Bristol Motor Speedway and the Dragway which are both top-notched in their respective sports. She also has the Pinnacle shopping/eating center, which reminds me of not-so-long-ago when Bristol Virginia’s Exit 7 was a family destination, back at the turn of the century. So, to turn the Bristol Mall into a casino/shopping/music venue is an excellent idea. Bristol, Virginia is land-locked, meaning the city can’t annex property to increase her tax base. With the closing of Cabela’s, this city needs a tax-producer. Face the facts, Virginia needs dollars for new schools, new police and fire equipment, improvements in the city services and higher wages for city employees, teachers and residents. You can make Bristol, Virginia a family destination once again, where both cities will share off the other, by voting “YES” for the casino.

