I’d like to use this opportunity to recommend Steve Darden for congressman. I first met Steve playing basketball in church over 30 years ago. He was a competitive person back then, and he has continued that perspective throughout his life. He is a great family man, well-educated and experienced in how government works. He did a great job as mayor of Johnson City, and I know he will represent our district as a true professional in Washington, D.C.

Let’s send a young, energetic statesman to Washington in August. Vote Darden!

