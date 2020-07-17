I’d like to use this opportunity to recommend Steve Darden for congressman. I first met Steve playing basketball in church over 30 years ago. He was a competitive person back then, and he has continued that perspective throughout his life. He is a great family man, well-educated and experienced in how government works. He did a great job as mayor of Johnson City, and I know he will represent our district as a true professional in Washington, D.C.
Let’s send a young, energetic statesman to Washington in August. Vote Darden!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.