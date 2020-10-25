 Skip to main content
Your View: Vote indivisible, not individual
Your View: Vote indivisible, not individual

Several weeks ago, someone wrote an article for the newspaper that spoke of the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. He quoted “individual” and “freedom” as being part of it. But neither of those words are in the pledge.

The Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag: “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Indivisible means to hold together, not to be for yourself only. Liberty and freedom can hold the same meaning, but note that the words are “liberty AND JUSTICE FOR ALL.” This is an important distinction between being free to do as we want and being free while having regard for other people.

Let’s care for everyone, not just ourselves. Go out and vote! But vote for those who have high regard for all people, not just for themselves and their causes.

