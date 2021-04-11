 Skip to main content
Your View: Vote for Sam Rasoul, the candidate who will best represent all Virginians
State government primaries for the general election on Nov. 2 will be held on June 8th. We have our work cut out for us in weeding through a long list of candidates.

There are 17 who want to be the next governor, 14 competing for lieutenant governor, and five wanting to oust our current Attorney General, Mark Herring.

Once elected legislators get to Richmond, Southwest Virginians often find the needs in their part of the state neglected. This is why I have become informed about Sam Rasoul, a candidate for lieutenant governor who has shown his commitment to constituents in the seven years he has served in the General Assembly. He has demonstrated a strong focus on education, health care, the concerns of working moms, and our aging Virginians, and he has strong plans in place for each.

As our lieutenant governor, Sam Rasoul will be committed to bringing common sense changes in the workplace, especially those that will benefit many working mothers who have lost jobs from the COVID pandemic. He will push to improve access to affordable health care, insure paid family and medical leave, and expand sick leave. His Marshall Plan for Moms offers universal child care access and a caregiver’s tax credit. It provides progressive incentives for employers to develop career opportunities for women who need to and want to work and he will establish a Director of Mothers’ Advocacy as part of his senior staff.

Southwest Virginia has been missing the constituent responsiveness we enjoyed from former Congressman Rick Boucher. His endorsement of Sam Rasoul speaks volumes, and it tells us we can expect him to listen and advocate for us at the state level. If you cast your vote for Sam Rasoul in the June 8 primary, you will be choosing the candidate who will best represent ALL Virginians.

