Your View: Vote for Sam Rasoul, the candidate who will best represent all Virginians

State government primaries for the general election on Nov. 2 will be held on June 8th. We have our work cut out for us in weeding through a long list of candidates.

There are 17 who want to be the next governor, 14 competing for lieutenant governor, and five wanting to oust our current Attorney General, Mark Herring.

Once elected legislators get to Richmond, Southwest Virginians often find the needs in their part of the state neglected. This is why I have become informed about Sam Rasoul, a candidate for lieutenant governor who has shown his commitment to constituents in the seven years he has served in the General Assembly. He has demonstrated a strong focus on education, health care, the concerns of working moms, and our aging Virginians, and he has strong plans in place for each.