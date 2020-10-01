 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Virginia did pass bill confiscating semi-automatic rifles
0 comments

Your View: Virginia did pass bill confiscating semi-automatic rifles

  • 0

This is a reply to the letter dated Sept. 19, 2020, from Hugh F. O’Donnell. My letter was a reply to a letter from Nancy Liebrecht, who also does not know the facts that have been printed by the Bristol Herald Courier in reporting that the Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill to confiscate semiauto rifles in Virginia from citizens who legally purchased them. Obviously O’Donnell is unaware of the bill that was passed by the Democrats in Richmond. You should call your local state senator, A. Benton Chafin Jr., and he knows the truth. No, O’Donnell, it is not imaginary, and if you were following it in the Bristol Herald Courier you would know that. As for the invasion of Europe, I did not say in modern times; you inserted that. The Roman army did invade England. My reference to Finland and Taliban was to illustrate that an armed people can stand against a modern army without losing. You injected Germany, not me. You were careless in not sticking to the subject matter of my letter and that of Nancy Liebrecht. The points made had nothing to do with lack of respect for the NATO and US Army. Also, Finland is the only country that has paid the debt to America in full, and they remain a free country with their Air Force cooperating with a US Airforce aircraft carrier.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts