Your View: Virginia did pass bill confiscating semi-automatic rifles

This is a reply to the letter dated Sept. 19, 2020, from Hugh F. O’Donnell. My letter was a reply to a letter from Nancy Liebrecht, who also does not know the facts that have been printed by the Bristol Herald Courier in reporting that the Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill to confiscate semiauto rifles in Virginia from citizens who legally purchased them. Obviously O’Donnell is unaware of the bill that was passed by the Democrats in Richmond. You should call your local state senator, A. Benton Chafin Jr., and he knows the truth. No, O’Donnell, it is not imaginary, and if you were following it in the Bristol Herald Courier you would know that. As for the invasion of Europe, I did not say in modern times; you inserted that. The Roman army did invade England. My reference to Finland and Taliban was to illustrate that an armed people can stand against a modern army without losing. You injected Germany, not me. You were careless in not sticking to the subject matter of my letter and that of Nancy Liebrecht. The points made had nothing to do with lack of respect for the NATO and US Army. Also, Finland is the only country that has paid the debt to America in full, and they remain a free country with their Air Force cooperating with a US Airforce aircraft carrier.