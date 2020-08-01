Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan has proposed to the School Board to “re-align” certain areas of students that attend Van Pelt Elementary and Washington Lee Elementary. However, this only will affect about 70 students, I believe, to help on the “overcrowding” at these two schools. For instance, my son will be the only one that will be moved, in his grade from his school, in one proposal if this occurs. However, the students that they are moving are in the lower-income areas of the city. It was stated that if it was not for COVID-19, this would not be even on the table for voting, as there is a new school in the works. Many parents, including myself, are very worried that this will not be helpful to the children as many have IEP’s at their school, that they have become accustomed to and feel safe at already. Times are already hard and moving a small number of children that already have issues with school, in different ways to a new school in the middle of a crisis is not beneficial for the mental health of any child. The vote on this will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, at the Bristol Virginia School Board. If you are a parent of an affected child or just a parent that sees that this is not beneficial, please come out and express your opinion Monday.
Your View: Van Pelt realignment plan affects low-income students, won’t solve overcrowding
- By Elizabeth Taylor | Bristol, Virginia
