Your View: Vaccine is a gigantic medical experiment foisted on world

Ok, I’ve had enough! This letter probably won’t be printed, but here goes. In the past two weeks, there have been three cartoons making fun of people who refuse to take the so-called “vaccine.” Everywhere you look, some celebrity, TV ad, or athlete is urging everyone to “get the jab.” Even NASCAR is helping to divide the country by stigmatizing the unvaccinated. They are giving away free Daytona 500 tickets, but only vaccinated folks can enter. A lot of people, including a significant amount of health care workers are hesitant to take the “vaccine.” Here’s some reasons why: No FDA approval. No animal testing. No legal recourse for any adverse effects from taking the “vaccine.” Legal immunity has been granted to all the manufacturers. Deaths and injuries have been reported worldwide. (You won’t find any mention of that in the mainstream media) Check out the VAERS database. COVID-19 mortality is extremely low outside of nursing homes. If you’re under 65, you have a better chance of dying from the flu. (80% of deaths in this country are over age 65, with almost all suffering from serious preexisting chronic diseases.) COVID-19 is real, but it is not the monster it is being portrayed as by the mainstream media. The reaction by our government has been out of proportion to the threat it poses. Our economy almost ruined, children losing a year of their lives due to no in-person education, mental health issues skyrocketing due to isolation/unemployment, etc. … This “vaccine” is a gigantic medical experiment being foisted on the world. The key words here are control, fear, division. I will just watch and wait, thank you.