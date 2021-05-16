Ok, I’ve had enough! This letter probably won’t be printed, but here goes. In the past two weeks, there have been three cartoons making fun of people who refuse to take the so-called “vaccine.” Everywhere you look, some celebrity, TV ad, or athlete is urging everyone to “get the jab.” Even NASCAR is helping to divide the country by stigmatizing the unvaccinated. They are giving away free Daytona 500 tickets, but only vaccinated folks can enter. A lot of people, including a significant amount of health care workers are hesitant to take the “vaccine.” Here’s some reasons why: No FDA approval. No animal testing. No legal recourse for any adverse effects from taking the “vaccine.” Legal immunity has been granted to all the manufacturers. Deaths and injuries have been reported worldwide. (You won’t find any mention of that in the mainstream media) Check out the VAERS database. COVID-19 mortality is extremely low outside of nursing homes. If you’re under 65, you have a better chance of dying from the flu. (80% of deaths in this country are over age 65, with almost all suffering from serious preexisting chronic diseases.) COVID-19 is real, but it is not the monster it is being portrayed as by the mainstream media. The reaction by our government has been out of proportion to the threat it poses. Our economy almost ruined, children losing a year of their lives due to no in-person education, mental health issues skyrocketing due to isolation/unemployment, etc. … This “vaccine” is a gigantic medical experiment being foisted on the world. The key words here are control, fear, division. I will just watch and wait, thank you.
Your View: Vaccine is a gigantic medical experiment foisted on world
- By Tim Fuller | Bristol, Virginia
-
-
- 1
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last month, the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted to lower the property tax rate for county property owners. They should go further.
Your View: Marijuana causes permanent brain impairment; legislators should fight it, not legalize it
Marijuana damages young minds, even up to age 25. The recently passed legislation is irresponsible and will negatively affect the lives of the rising generation.
Recently, the New York Post (not to be confused with the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times) published an article claiming that a children’s book, written by Vice President Harris, was being given to immigrants.
The most recent debate between the Democratic candidates for governor did little to change the dynamics of the race — former Gov. Terry McAuliffe remains in charge — and even less to address the economy of rural Virginia. We can’t say we’re surprised, but we are disappointed.
President Biden knows children are our most precious resource. Their care should not be haphazard. Jobs caring for children should be respected and fairly paid. When will we wake up to what the rest of the advanced nations are doing with their tax money to enhance their lives?
We keep hitting new lows. So perhaps we ought not be surprised that the GOP, the party that brought us the insurrection of Jan. 6, now presents the public, if figurative, execution of Liz Cheney. While she is not yet politically dead, but the vultures are tying their bibs.
The Central Intelligence Agency is always looking to recruit new agents, and advertising is one way it has done so in the past. The difference this time is in a newly created series of recruitment videos that reflect the spirit of the age.
Virginia Republicans have a nominee for governor with a much better chance of winning than many Democrats realize.
President Joe Biden proposes to impose steep new taxes on high earnings and lucrative investments to help pay for expanded child care and other social programs. But he missed one of the most obvious places to start.
I know we can trust Sam to be a lieutenant governor for all Virginians. I hope you will join me in early voting for Del. Sam Rasoul before the June 8 primary.