Your View: Use The Falls land for short-term purposes, not housing, until commercial tenant found

I understand that The Falls hasn’t panned out as originally hoped, but I agree with the City Council faction that feels that putting apartments on valuable commercial land isn’t going to help recoup the city’s investment and, in fact, could lead to deeper problems. Has anyone looked at what an impact the increased traffic flow would be with full-time residents? It feels like a reactive plan and would need careful consideration.

I am wondering if anyone has considered a temporary income stream on the property — it would not be difficult to set up gravel parking, open shelters, and a stage to host a farmer’s market, flea market, craft fair and small musical acts. It’s far enough away from State Street and Abingdon markets to fill a need and has the advantage of offering unique, local goods instead of another chain restaurant or big box retailer. Something like this would use the land commercially as intended, quickly resulting in sales tax/rental income and would be easy to take down when more permanent tenants show interest.