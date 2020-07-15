As you read this, you may think I am being petty or nitpicky in asking the following question. I assure you that is not the case.

In an article in Sunday’s paper titled “Back the Blue,” why did the writer use the word “protesters” in reference to those taking part in the activity? As the word has a negative connotation I believe it was an odd choice of wording. If the writer was inferring that the “protesters” were protesting against those protesting against the police, that is a convoluted thought process. If the writer used the word to emphasize the protest movement, that seems to keep the turmoil active. All in all, call it a lapse in editing.

That’s the way I see it.

