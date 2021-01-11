 Skip to main content
Your View: Truthfully describing and criticizing actions of Chinese government is not racism
I am responding to a recent letter written to accuse U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) of tweeting what was described as racist for truthfully describing past actions of the Republic of China. These actions are identified as “stealing and cheating.” By implication this identifies Tennessee voters as also ascribing to racism.

The writer did not quote the tweet in context, and I agree the comment was expressed in hyperbole. He also demanded an apology for this description, saying it offended Chinese Americans, being cruel and hurtful. Sometimes truth hurts (and) needs to be said and be documented

Currently, the United States military and its civilian leadership identify two countries as threats to the United States - China and Russia. The United States Navy and Marine Corps are currently addressing this threat. China is particularly active in expanding its military and military presence in the South Pacific. China now has the largest, sophisticated military in the Pacific region. It is also threatening Taiwan with military retaliation. It is also well documented China steals industrial and intellectual property, and has infiltrated (and) perhaps compromised high levels of our country’s political leadership. These are the actions Sen. Blackburn is describing.

I welcome and applaud the accomplishments of Chinese immigrants to this country. I am not willing to accept hyperbolic cries of racism for truthful and documented accusations of Chinese duplicity. As the writer of this letter demanded an apology, I am also asking the writer to re-examine his views of current Chinese Communist leadership and actions. I am not asking for an apology.

