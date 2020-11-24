Your View: Trump's voter fraud allegations are just a show

As of Saturday, outgoing president Trump’s campaign had filed 36 lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Of those 36 lawsuits, 24 have been denied, dismissed, settled or withdrawn; nine have been voluntarily dismissed; and 0 have resulted in showing voter fraud.

In court, none of the lawyers for the outgoing president have even claimed voter fraud because they know they would be sanctioned for lying in court and possibly lose their ability to practice law.

The entire “fight” to overturn this election is nothing but a show designed by a television star who wants to keep his audience, and that show is what too many of his audience believe to be true and real.

Seventy-seven percent of those who voted for the outgoing president believe the election was fraudulent, that President-elect Biden didn’t really win and that Biden’s tenure as president will be illegitimate.

The fact that these voters believe this planned, staged, fictitious show is extremely sad.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under DHS has said, “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”