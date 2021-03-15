YOUR VIEW: Trump worked 16-hour days; Biden tries to keep Hunter out of jail, signs swampy paperwork

My wife is on a gluten free diet, so we ate Trail Mix and watched the news. “I see Dr. Seuss is a racist,” she said. “And Mr. Potato Head went crazy. Are they impeaching Trump this week?”

“Probably not,” I told her. “They’re trying to get gas prices back over $5 while everybody is busy throwing rocks at Trump.”

Washington, DC, is home to people who are meaner than Afghan warlords and those people are moving swiftly to remove any trace of Donald J. Trump. Joe Biden, who might have been drunk at the time, shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, stopped work on the border wall and gave the green light to Iran’s nuclear program. This, we’re told, will put a halt to global warming, balance the federal budget, promote world peace, wiped out toenail fungus completely and cut down on the number of dead possums along our highways.

And if it doesn’t, they might have to shut down General Motors, which is OK because all those workers are racists, and own guns and shop at Wal-Mart and are not part of the woke generation.

Trump worked 16 hour days, without pay, to make America great again. Most of the time Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office, trying to keep Hunter out of jail and signing whatever paperwork the swamp rats place in front of him.