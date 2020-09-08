 Skip to main content
Your View: Trump will be reelected, mobs will still riot, but he and his army will end it
Your View: Trump will be reelected, mobs will still riot, but he and his army will end it

I could not agree with this section more when it comes to the editorial of Marc Thiessen of Sept. 2, 2020.

If you may recall the time immediately following the last presidential election, streets were filled with violence due to the choice of president. The actions of a hate-filled crowd escalated into shooting, killing, looting and mass destruction and lasted for the longest time. In fact, it never stopped; it is still going on today by the angry mobs that are still protesting and claiming they were treated unfairly because crooked Hillary was not elected.

Yes, it is because of Trump. And the next four years is going to continue as the last four because Trump will be reelected, which will result in more of the same. But this year, hopefully, we will be able to end the violence due to the fact that Trump and his army will not have the opposition he has at the present.

