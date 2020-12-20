Your View: Trump voters’ zeal to fight ‘fascist’ left at any cost makes them fascists

You diehard Trump supporters have damned yourselves at the polls for years to come by trying to destroy the electoral process. But failures in the courts haven’t slowed your rampage because you really don’t care about elections anyway.

Answer honestly, if you can: Were Trump somehow able to retain power unconstitutionally, even though lawfully defeated at the polls, you would be fine with that, wouldn’t you? That crime would be worth it because you are patriotically saving the nation from “fascist” leftists, aren’t you? If the Constitution cannot sanctify your personal choice, it must be a worthless piece of paper!

Well, guess what? That makes you a fascist.

Keep this up and you will be fighting antifascist Americans on every corner. People like me already fought and won a righteous civil war in this country, so that the slavers and traitors of the Confederacy can never return. If anything could make me take up arms now in a modern civil war, it would be to defeat those trying to kill my vote.

Right now, we are simply citizens who voted differently, but you are forcing us to become enemies. Beware: There are millions more like me than there are like you, regardless of what Trump believes.

Elections have consequences. Those who thought differently in 1860 learned the hard way. Don’t make us teach you again.