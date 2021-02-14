Twice-impeached private citizen Donald Trump and his cohorts incited a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6. He told 74 million people that their right to vote was essentially taken from them, and that they needed to “stop the steal,” which was a massive lie that the GOP themselves supported. He told his supporters “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” He told them to march to the Capitol. Later, in a video, he called these terrorists special and told them he loved them. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. had a little tantrum demanding that his father’s supporters fight for him. To “send a message” that the GOP is now the party of Trump (which it has been for like four years, but whatever). Rudy Giuliani, meanwhile, called for a “trial by combat” in a speech to the mob a few hours before they marched. So the mob marched, after they were told by Trump to march, and the resulting action killed five people, and at least two cops (which the Blue Lives Matter crowd has been pretty quiet about, highlighting that they were only ever against black lives rather than for blue ones). And pretty much all of this is caught on video. To not convict Trump would be complete insanity and irreparably damage America’s integrity. You know, more than it is already. To that end, I’d like to urge everyone to contact your senators and tell them not to let Trump get away with inciting a literal terrorist attack on the United States Capitol, and it’s really really sad that I have to spell that out for some people.
Your View: Trump told supporters to march on Capitol and fight; tell your senators to convict
- By Hunter Wilson | Abingdon, Virginia
