Your View: Trump threatens to delegitimize election, so voters must give Biden landslide victory

This is in response to Ron Penland’s Sept. 17 letter to the editor. Penland praised the current president for a strong economy until the pandemic. Granted, the stock market was doing quite well; however, for those not involved with the stock market, the economy was less than bright. Many people still worked two or more jobs and still had trouble making ends meet.

As to Penland’s argument that Joe Biden is “too old,” both men are in their 70s. Also, I don’t understand Penland’s worry about Kamala Harris “Heaven Forbids” (his words) becoming president. Why? Mr. Penland, would that be a problem? Would it be because she is a female? Would it be because she’s a woman of color? What is your justification for such horror about the possibility of presidency? I wonder …

It is difficult to understand your acceptance of all Trump’s lies, his temper tantrums on Twitter, making fun of, threatening or firing anyone who disagrees with him or tries to speak the truth to him, demeaning war heroes and veterans who suffer traumatic brain injuries, as well as playing down the severity of COVID-19 in order to keep the stock market up and his refusal to denounce white supremacy. Also, troubling to me is his admiration and praise for dictators and authoritarian leaders such as Putin and Kim Jong-un, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia … all who don’t hesitate to kill anyone who disagrees with them. Trump appears to want to rule the United States in the same way, forgetting that our system of government is made up of a balance or power with no room for a dictator.