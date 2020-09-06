Your View: Trump seeks rural voters, but he’s dishonest about how his plans would hurt rural people

Can one big city real estate mogul harm that many rural families? Donald Trump can. He seeks the votes of rural people, but he is dishonest about what he’s up to.
1. Cutting the Postal Service hurts mostly rural families who depend on it for regular deliveries of their check or a critical medicine.
2. Cutting federal flood protections (some real estate developers want to build wherever it is cheap) was a major change by Republicans, but families who rent homes in those rural floodplains end up in harm’s way, and those who live downstream see worse flooding.
3. Reducing Medicaid is a major goal for Trump, and doing that has contributed to the closure of rural hospitals.
4. Cutting taxes on the rich in 2018 mostly benefited the top 1%, not typical families in rural areas. Trump bragged that he helped farmers by reducing the estate tax, yet only people inheriting at last $11 million have to pay it. Trump’s children win! Trump said the tax cuts were going to pay for themselves, yet they have not; we now face record debt. In fact his 40% corporate tax cut has led to investments elsewhere, not rural America.
If our Republican leaders cared about rural America, we would hear less about building a Mexican border wall, and more about what we need here: affordable child care and health care, adequate infrastructure, and funding for education — all of which would make our rural region more livable.
To pay for that we might raise corporate taxes and estate taxes back where they were some years ago, and then some rich real estate moguls might have to sell some golf resorts. We should never have elected one of them to run our country anyway.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!