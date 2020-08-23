Your View: Trump’s atrocities reported by many reputable sources, not just CNN and MSNBC

A recent letter writer stated that she agreed that DJT was not a very likable person. She then speaks the usual attacks on CNN and MSNBC as not being honest about DJT. All news sources that I read find DJT a liar, a serial adulterer, a person who is quick to use God’s name in vain; make fun of a handicapped reporter, boast at being able to grab any woman’s genitals; refer to nations of color as (censored)-hole countries; states that Putin and the deranged ruler of North Korea are good and “a love” relationship respectively; John McCain who fought for his country is not a hero; has called black athletes (pejorative name), COVID-19 is a hoax; etc., etc. If the writer does not believe the usual-suspect news, go to Lincoln Project and hear DJT in his own voice ... Is America not better than that?
