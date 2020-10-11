Your View: Trump paid more for sex than taxes and owes staggering $500M debt

It shouldn’t be surprising that Donald Trump paid more for sex with prostitutes and in hush-money to prostitutes during the past two decades than in US taxes — a fact his self-described “Christian” supporters will carefully ignore. That, and a lot of what is contained in the recent New York Times report on his finances, only goes to show what anyone with a functioning brain already knew — the system is broken, and our broken president is inextricably embedded in the broken system. Trump is the “swamp” he pledged to drain — a fact that will be carefully ignored by Trumpists everywhere.

One thing that is new and of great significance is the staggering amount of debt that Trump has. He owes nearly $500 million, and we don’t know who he owes. It is a good bet that much of that debt was incurred in foreign countries, though, since there was a period earlier this century when US banks would not lend Trump money, due to his long string of business failures. This is a threat to national security. If you are applying for a government job that requires a security clearance, debt is considered a legitimate reason for refusing to hire you, or for firing you, if you already have the job and the debt is discovered. Anyone who owns the debt can insert a lever and pry.

We may never know for sure who owns Trump’s debts. But I wouldn’t be at all surprised if there is a crumpled stack of IOUs in Moscow, and whenever Vladimir Putin hears of some new outrage to reason and decency in the United States, he takes them from his pocket and consigns one to the fire, smiling as he counts how many he has left.