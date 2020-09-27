Your View: Trump is telling us, loudly, that he is a dictator

In a move unworthy of the President of the United States, Donald Trump on Wednesday was asked if he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the election, and he refused, saying “we’ll see what happens … get rid of the ballots and there won’t be [a need for a transfer of power].” The president is openly suggesting that legally cast ballots not be counted, presumably because he believes that if they are, he is likely to lose.

The peaceful transition of power is an important part of the social contract between citizens and those who govern — citizens consent to yield some power in return for guarantees of freedom and protection. Our consent is exhibited primarily through participation in free elections, after which the losing side is obligated to concede and/or step down to honor the will of the people.

Trump has weakened our social contract, fraying the trust between citizens and their government, the press, national security experts, scientists and each other. We see where that has gotten us: violence in our streets, over 200,000 Americans dead, citizens questioning time-honored, legal electoral processes and armed non-state militias and individuals roaming our streets, enforcing their own version of the law.