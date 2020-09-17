Your View: Trump is human, but he’ll keep the economy, America great

Very soon now, we will be asked to vote for a new President. So which will it be, Donald Trump or Joe Biden? I feel that it will be Donald Trump for another four years. Why is that, you ask?

In case you didn’t notice, before this pandemic hit, we had the best economy under Donald Trump we ever had in the past 50 years. Everything was going great and then it struck. It put us in a tailspin and it will take us another three years to recover. Wait and see!

Joe Biden is too old for the job! He could fall dead in the first six months and that would make Kamala Harris the President. Heaven forbid. We certainly don’t need her as President? We all agree on that?

Is Donald Trump totally honest all the time? No, he is not! Not many people are. He’s never said he was the son of Billy Graham? No, he did not say that! He says what he thinks and you and I do too? Respect that out of him, OK. Yes, he wants to keep America great and he’s the best man to do it the way I see it. And we wait and see what happens, OK?