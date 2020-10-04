Your View: Trump is a joke that has gone too far; don’t reelect him

After reading a sampling of the Facebook readers’ comments on the story “Trump paid no income taxes in the last 10 out of 15 years,” it never ceases to amaze me how so many in our area of Virginia and Tennessee will try to justify all the boldface lies Trump has told.

Trump promised to drain the swamp. Well, folks, he just brought more ’gators and stagnant water. I guess he didn’t have time. He was too busy giving the 1% a sweet tax break. Then he was busy dividing the country with his racist sympathetic comments. So busy he says one thing one day and two days later reverses him.

Now, he says he is the smartest man in the world, guess that’s why he didn’t listen to the CDC when COVID-19 came down the pike. I really do believe a lot of people voted for Trump as a joke, well that is exactly what they got ... a joke. This joke has gone too far, people. If you are true patriots and Christians you will not vote to reelect someone who thinks dictators are “great people,” and someone who wouldn’t know the truth if it walked up and slapped him.