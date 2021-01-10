Your View: Trump incited insurrection at Capitol; Republicans who enabled him are responsible

Donald Trump engineered an insurrection at our Capitol. His actions have reached the point that all Republicans must do what needs to be done to have this president undergo a psychiatric examination.

Before that happens, however, the same Republicans must step forward to stop the activity of the militia organized by Donald Trump. He, along with those Republican Congressmen who have indulged his efforts to stay in power, is totally responsible for this frightening attack on our government.

Those members of the U.S. Senate who declined to impeach this president have encouraged this chaos to occur. They have all paved the way for the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, they MUST take the necessary steps to secure the lives of the many people whose lives are being threatened by Donald Trump’s private militia.

I cringe to think of what this delusional man we unbelievably are still calling our president could also do on the international stage if his power is not removed. The risks are too great to allow him to remain in power until Jan. 20.

We are all witnessing the outcome of electing a president who for four years has treated this democracy like a television reality show.