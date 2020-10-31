Your View: Trump-haters misinformed

For those of you who already think that Hunter Biden’s laptop is a Russian fake, I would ask you why then did Hunter’s high-dollar lawyer just contact Rudy Giuliani’s attorney demanding the laptop be returned to Hunter? Why would he want it back if it was never his? Dare I say “Duh?” Not what you have been hearing from liberal news outlets? But why would you? After all, Trump was impeached because of the subject matter of the contents of this laptop. The left tortured him for three years, all for a lie and to protect the Biden Crime Family. The TRUTH is all there, you have to choose to read and hear it. Or, you can continue to be ignorant of the truth and attack President Trump and us who support him. You can continue to hate Trump, hate us Conservatives or you can stop listening to the 24/7 lies and have an open mind. I believe if you knew all the lies you have been spoon fed, you might get mad about something else besides your fellow citizens and neighbors. Unlike some of the venomous and dishonest letters of late, I have been polite and above all honest here. Those that hate and have submitted letters here lately, well, this old Tsalagi man will pray for you. You have been misled and maybe it isn’t your fault.