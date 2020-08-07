Your View: Trump has been one of our very best presidents

You can only postpone taking your medicine for so long. Sure, it is bitter and maybe it hurts your head, makes you frown and gasp for air. That medicine is called truth, honesty, the “red pill.”
I am writing because the truth needs to be told. Trump is not a very likable person, I agree, but if we take an HONEST look at what he has achieved, history will record him as one of our very best presidents.
Several letters have falsely accused the president of crimes and stoking the aggressive socialist anger in Portland and other big cities. I am not sure where these local letter writers get their information unless it is the dishonest folks at CNN or MSNBC. Remember, many of them openly lied to you for the last 3 1/2 years over the proven false Russian collusion lie. Soon, people will be heading to jail for that attempt to overthrow a presidency. Many at those news outlets should be going to jail as well for openly lying to you.
The president is required under the Constitution to protect federal property and to protect the life, liberty and happiness of our citizens. Under his authority, DHS, US Marshals and other federal entities deployed to Portland to protect the courthouse that Antifa was attempting to destroy. To fail to do that would have been a dereliction of his duty. The protests, burning, breaking glass, looting and hurting police is not a “peaceful protest” as one writer called it. Antifa is pushing for the socialist takeover of this nation. Portland is an easy mark because the leaders of that city refused to force them out. Ask yourself why these “protests,” as you call them are only happening in highly liberal cities.
I suggest wherever writers get your news, you might consider another source. You are not that gullible, I hope? I wonder, do you still believe in Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny?
