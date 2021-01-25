YOUR VIEW: Trump deserves credit for defending the unborn

I just finished reading the Sunday edition (Jan. 17) of your paper about “Examining A Legacy” on President Donald Trump.

I was disappointed to see that many positive, extremely important accomplishments that this Administration has done were not even truly acknowledged. One is the fight that this Administration has done for the unborn ... This Administration has fought for the unborn, more so than any administration before it. In the Bible, in Psalm 139:13, New Living Translation, David acknowledges “You (God) made all the delicate, inner parts of my body and knit me together in my mother’s womb.”

America, we cannot continue to ignore the cry of the unborn! In some cases, this killing is happening to babies that can survive on their own at birth. We have to fight for them! This new administration accepts abortion as a woman’s right. I am a woman, and I do not believe it is my right to terminate a child. At conception, it is a baby. God designed this miraculous, intricate, precious process of life. I challenge you to watch the movie “Unplanned.”