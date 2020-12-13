 Skip to main content
Your View: Trump claims get more farcical
Your View: Trump claims get more farcical

The claims of Donald Trump and the Republican Party to represent “law and order” grow increasingly farcical as the president continues to lie about a “fraudulent, corrupt” election and as the vast majority of Republicans in Congress remain silent or actively abet Trump’s efforts to subvert that election’s outcome. Trump’s demand over this past weekend that Georgia’s governor call a special legislative session to reverse that state’s votes is just the latest proof that Trump has no intention of fulfilling his oath of office: “to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

As early as the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump was grooming his supporters to believe that Hillary Clinton could win only if that election was fraudulent. In the four years since then he has repeatedly lied to those supporters, encouraging them to view him and his tweets as their principal source of truth. Not the “fake news.” Not the “deep state” he has concocted to explain opposition to his policies.

Throughout the recent presidential campaign, Trump kept insisting that he could lose only if the election was fraudulent, once again misleading his supporters. In late October he called on “his” attorney general to arrest his opponent, Joe Biden. Such a demand clearly violates the principles and practices of American democracy. Now that candidate Biden has become President-elect Biden, Trump’s baseless attempts to overturn the election amount to sedition.

Just as Trump lied about the lethal nature of the COVID pandemic, he is now lying about the nature and outcome of the vote. His lies about the pandemic have led to thousands of needless deaths. His lies about the election betray all Americans and the spirit of our democracy.

