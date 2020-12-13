Your View: Trump claims get more farcical

The claims of Donald Trump and the Republican Party to represent “law and order” grow increasingly farcical as the president continues to lie about a “fraudulent, corrupt” election and as the vast majority of Republicans in Congress remain silent or actively abet Trump’s efforts to subvert that election’s outcome. Trump’s demand over this past weekend that Georgia’s governor call a special legislative session to reverse that state’s votes is just the latest proof that Trump has no intention of fulfilling his oath of office: “to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

As early as the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump was grooming his supporters to believe that Hillary Clinton could win only if that election was fraudulent. In the four years since then he has repeatedly lied to those supporters, encouraging them to view him and his tweets as their principal source of truth. Not the “fake news.” Not the “deep state” he has concocted to explain opposition to his policies.