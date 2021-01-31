 Skip to main content
Your View: Trump, Biden contrast seen in how they honor those lost
Your View: Trump, Biden contrast seen in how they honor those lost

That we came through the inaugural without harm coming to anyone has helped me to breathe easier. Besides being safely conducted, it was tasteful and meaningful, and most of all it offered hope for a change in our disturbing divisiveness even if impossible to visualize right now.

I heard eloquent commentary from many seasoned and distinguished journalists the day of the inauguration. Something that stands out is the prediction Joe Biden may be a boring president. The drama we have painfully witnessed for four years is behind us, he said. He went on further to define how a normal president’s work with an intelligent and functioning team carries on the endless tasks of government without concern from us as we focus on all our own tasks that hold our lives together.

There is a long road ahead, not just for our new administration but for us, to heal from the terrifying images we all still have of our symbol of democracy being trashed with the lives of people inside threatened. And, it will take me a long time to forget seeing the vast number of armed troops carrying weapons through the nation’s capital.

The contrast in what is past and what is ahead was seen in the two events that ended one administration and began the new. While Donald Trump did not have one word to offer the families who are grieving their losses, Joe Biden created a moving memorial to honor those more than 400,000 lost lives, a number that sorrowfully continues to grow.

I pray the outgoing president’s intention to continue his “movement” does not pick up steam. We already face a daunting challenge in trying to quell domestic terrorism he is responsible for fomenting. Those words, “God bless America,” were never more needed than they are now.

