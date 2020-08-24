 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Tremendous awe, gratitude to BTCS teachers
0 comments

Your View: Tremendous awe, gratitude to BTCS teachers

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

I would like to express a tremendous awe and gratitude to the teachers of the Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

In the past years that my daughters attended the Bristol City Schools, I have not had a chance to experience these teachers in their natural environment only through official parent-teacher meetings and functions. Those are quite different.

Now that my daughters are doing distant learning I get to overhear bits and pieces of my kids’ online instruction and I am amazed at how kind, attentive and creative these teachers are. Considering the challenges of our current situation, the teachers of the BTCS make my children comfortable in their learning environment and continue to ensure their academic success.

The choice between in-person classes and online instruction was not an easy one.

On the one hand, my girls have established good relationships with their peers and schoolmates and they miss face-to-face interactions. On the other hand, I work as a nurse at a local hospital and I could not imagine the logistics of being constantly tested for COVID-19 exposure (which is almost a weekly occurrence) and pulling the children out of school to quarantine every week and then having to live with the fear they might have been the cause of someone’s grave illness or death.

I want to end this letter by saying: Thank you, teachers! I am delighted to get to know you better through this distant learning alternative. You are true heroes!

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: In 2020, let's rethink burial
Opinion

Our View: In 2020, let's rethink burial

In the face of this year’s events, it is humbling and empowering to think about a literal return to the earth. There has never been a more appropriate time to think about the future — and how we find our place of rest.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts