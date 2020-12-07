Your View: To GOP in the recent election, it seems ‘hypocrisy is a tribute that vice pays to virtue’

Susan Whitlow wrote an excellent letter about the recent election. Bob Corker demonstrates that he has moral values, that to him truth, honor, integrity is to be lived. To me, all the other names listed in the letter, those virtues are to be shouted long and loud while running for office. After that, the words of the party leaders and his party lines are to be parroted with deafening silence, no matter the lie. For them it would seem, “hypocrisy is a tribute that vice pays to virtue.”