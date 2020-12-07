 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: To GOP in the recent election, it seems ‘hypocrisy is a tribute that vice pays to virtue’
0 comments

Your View: To GOP in the recent election, it seems ‘hypocrisy is a tribute that vice pays to virtue’

  • 0

Susan Whitlow wrote an excellent letter about the recent election. Bob Corker demonstrates that he has moral values, that to him truth, honor, integrity is to be lived. To me, all the other names listed in the letter, those virtues are to be shouted long and loud while running for office. After that, the words of the party leaders and his party lines are to be parroted with deafening silence, no matter the lie. For them it would seem, “hypocrisy is a tribute that vice pays to virtue.”

I have two questions to ask these people. One, if a voter commits fraud at top of ticket (he lost), do those down ticket win if it is still fraudulent? How do GOP men who are fathers, husbands, brothers, etc. explain, “Access Hollywood Tape” to their female family members? After all, he said “all women would let you, if you are rich and famous.” He is rude, vulgar and a liar.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts