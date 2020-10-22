Your View: Time for Americans to unite and pendulum to swing back to middle

In our beautiful nation of states, the pendulum of power has swung back and forth over the decades, just as our founding fathers intended. Neither extreme (socialism or despotism) can seize the ultimate control of power in our system of government.

In times of crisis our elected leaders, regardless of party, have led us to join together to fight the various threats to our union and democracy: war, depression, drought, pestilence, fire and flood.

Now we face two existential threats to our survival, a viral pandemic and climate change. The current party in power is failing to lead us to unite and face these threats and defeat them.

Just the opposite is happening. We are being led to divide into “tribes” on the basis of left versus right, red versus blue, black versus white, truth versus conspiracy and justice for some versus all.

It’s time for the pendulum to swing toward the moderate “middle” again, to calm the chaos and ease our fears for the future. We can and shall overcome these threats if we, as Americans, remember our past successes in war and peace and unite to face them together. Let’s do this.