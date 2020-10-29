Your View: Through Election Day, let’s all be patient, be pleasant and wear our masks

Washington County voters have the opportunity in next Tuesday’s election to set a good example at a time when COVID-19 restrictions and deep partisan divisions may make this more difficult elsewhere. We are a relatively small community of good neighbors who respect one another. Let’s show this during the voting and afterwards.

According to Derek Lyall, our director of elections, there are currently 38,395 registered voters in Washington County. In 2016, 70% of those then registered voted, and there will probably be a larger percentage this year. Over 9,000 have already voted, so there are a lot more votes to come, especially on Election Day.

Let’s each wear our mask. Even with social distancing as we approach the polling area, let’s greet one another with a nod, a word or a pleasant expression. It may take a little extra effort to maintain our sense of community with these restrictions.

Since we want the largest possible turnout, be patient if there is a line. Be particularly careful as you talk with poll workers. Remember, your mask protects them, their masks protect you. In this election particularly, they need our respect and encouragement.