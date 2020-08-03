Your View: Thomas falsely labels BLM protesters ‘seditionists’

In Cal Thomas’ column in the July 28 edition of the BHC (“Rioters are seditionists, not protesters”), he defines sedition as “incitement of discontent or rebellion against a government.” And says the protesters “should be arrested, prosecuted and locked up.” Can you think of anyone else who should have been arrested, prosecuted and locked up? Here are some clues: April 12, 1861? Fort Sumter? Gettysburg? Antietam?
Article III, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution says: “Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort...”
John Brown was hanged for murder, insurrection and treason for attacking the U.S. Arsenal at Harpers Ferry, Virginia in 1859. Five people, four civilians and one U.S. Marine, were killed. The Rebels who fired on Fort Sumter in South Carolina on April 12, 1861 started a war that resulted in the deaths of more than 620,000 Americans. Robert E. Lee is responsible for the deaths of more U.S. soldiers than anyone in history. Yet no Confederate, from Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee on down, was hanged for treason.
Counties in several states, including Florida, North Carolina, Texas and Alabama are named in honor of Robert E. Lee. There are also monuments, forts and at least 56 schools named for Lee. Where are the U.S. military installations, government buildings, monuments and schools named for John Brown or Benedict Arnold? And when can we expect some monuments to honor the protesters who are being arrested and locked up every day?
In one of the ironies of history, Lt. Col. Robert E. Lee commanded the U.S. Marines who captured John Brown. He was accompanied by Lt. James Ewell Brown (Jeb) Stuart of the 1st U.S Cavalry. Witnesses at Brown’s hanging included actor John Wilkes Booth and a professor at the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. — Thomas J. Jackson (later called Stonewall).