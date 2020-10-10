Your View: This year, I will hold my nose and vote against the abortion party

By now most people have made up their mind on who they will vote for prior to or on Nov. 3. Both sides have drunk their particular flavor of Kool-Aid and are awaiting the chaos that will probably ensue due to an unusually large amount of mail-in ballots, claims by both sides of a “rigged election,” both sides already declaring that they won’t concede defeat, etc. (a strong argument for having a full Supreme Court prior to the election).

We hear how crucial this election is and I agree, and here’s why: In years past, elections didn’t really change our lives much on a daily basis. Sometimes our taxes would go up, sometimes down. A law would be passed occasionally that might impact us personally but overall life went on as it always had. This time it’s different. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee in a new book has pointed out that our nation has prospered due to three things; capitalism, Christianity and our Constitution. I agree.