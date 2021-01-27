Your View: This is who Morgan Griffith has become

On Jan. 5, I contacted Morgan Griffith to request federal emphasis for a national COVID vaccine program. It was already clear that Trump’s neglect had thrown the country into chaos as each state clamored to manage their own vaccination rollout. Having watched Griffith carry Donald Trump’s water for four years, though, I didn’t expect much from my congressman. But the states’ vaccination programs were floundering, and thousands more were dying for lack of national priority.

On Jan. 15, Griffith responded to my request with an emailed form letter explaining all the government had done to create the vaccine and concluded with “his hope that the vaccine would help curb the pandemic.” That’s as helpful as he got.

He offered no help to strengthen the vaccination program at all, nor any encouragement. He acknowledged no need for federal leadership on the vaccine implementation. His attitude seemed to be “not my problem.” More importantly, he did want me to know that, even though he was not going to help my cause, if someone else in Congress proposed such a vaccine program, he would make sure any such proposal contained no mandates. Rather than expediting the vaccine implementation for the millions of people who were dying to get it, his only concern was to make sure that nobody was going to force you and me to take it.