Your View: Thiessen correct about danger of Democratic win
Your View: Thiessen correct about danger of Democratic win

If you did not read Mark Thiessen’s column in Wednesday’s Herald Courier (Sept. 23), I urge you to do so. He succinctly states the danger of a Democratic win in November.

If you are a die-hard Democrat or a “Never Trumper,” his analysis probably won’t affect your viewpoint; the party is all that matters! The truth is, the Democrat party as it exists today is not your father’s party or your grandfather’s party. It exists to overthrow the very foundation of our nation!

As Thiessen states a vote for Biden will be a vote for a one-party state. Think what this will mean! I ask that you think long and hard as to how you will vote in November. Your future as a citizen of a FREE country will depend on your decision!

That’s the way I see it.

