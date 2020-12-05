 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: The writing on the wall
0 comments

Your View: The writing on the wall

  • 0

After Wisconsin and Arizona certified election results, advisers to Donald Trump admitted that the president saw the ‘writing on the wall.’ He is the first sitting U.S. president to lose reelection since George H. W. Bush in 1992.

The $150 million he raised pedaling false charges of election fraud will presumably now go to help his legal defense fund. He faces a myriad of charges, including sexual assault, campaign finance violations and corruption that can proceed once he leaves office in January.

Interestingly, Trump’s reference to writing on the wall, brings up the story of King Belshazzar, who engaged the prophet Daniel to interpret the mysterious writing that appeared on the wall of his banquet hall. As the king was dining with his coterie of friends and concubines, the words “MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN” were written by the hand of God. None of Belshazzar’s wise men could interpret the words, and so it was the king’s wife that insisted he engage the prophet Daniel for that purpose.

Daniel translated as follows: “MENE, God has numbered the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end; TEKEL, you have been weighed ... and found wanting;” and “PERES, your kingdom is divided and given to the Medes and Persians.

King Belshazzar died that same night.

How President Trump decides to end his days in the White House is a matter of some debate. A chorus of Republicans is now advising that he should do the noble thing by staying for Biden’s Inauguration, and then leave with his head held high.

Like Caesar’s wife, one can always dream.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts