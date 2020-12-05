Your View: The writing on the wall

After Wisconsin and Arizona certified election results, advisers to Donald Trump admitted that the president saw the ‘writing on the wall.’ He is the first sitting U.S. president to lose reelection since George H. W. Bush in 1992.

The $150 million he raised pedaling false charges of election fraud will presumably now go to help his legal defense fund. He faces a myriad of charges, including sexual assault, campaign finance violations and corruption that can proceed once he leaves office in January.

Interestingly, Trump’s reference to writing on the wall, brings up the story of King Belshazzar, who engaged the prophet Daniel to interpret the mysterious writing that appeared on the wall of his banquet hall. As the king was dining with his coterie of friends and concubines, the words “MENE, MENE, TEKEL, UPHARSIN” were written by the hand of God. None of Belshazzar’s wise men could interpret the words, and so it was the king’s wife that insisted he engage the prophet Daniel for that purpose.

Daniel translated as follows: “MENE, God has numbered the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end; TEKEL, you have been weighed ... and found wanting;” and “PERES, your kingdom is divided and given to the Medes and Persians.

King Belshazzar died that same night.