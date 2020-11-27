Your View: The women of Bristol have provided!

The Bristol Womens Supper Club was formed over a year ago. We have over 2,500 members. The only qualification to be a member is to live in or around Bristol and to be kind. The women are of all different ages, professions, ethnicities and education levels.

The group was inspired to provide meals for those in need this Thanksgiving. We have done fundraisers before but this year was different, as it has been different for everyone.

We selected families that members knew of who truly needed the help. Elderly people raising grandchildren, single moms struggling and couples who both work but still struggle to keep their lights on were just a few of the people that were helped.

In one week a group of very different women raised enough to help many families in our community.

Thanksgiving will be different for a lot of people this year but we wanted to provide some help and happiness to those we could.

Give where you can this year.