Your View: The people who hate Trump hate America, want to implant microchips in us

I’ve always wanted a president who is meaner than a junkyard dog, loves America, works without pay and carries a loaded pistol to White House meetings. With all the crazies running loose in America, that’s the kind of president we need.
I know it’s hard to believe, but there are people in this country who are spitting mad at our president.
Who are the people who hate Trump? Well, for starters, there are socialists, communists, flag burners, Antifa, liberal judges, child molesters, people who throw rocks at the police, CNN and MSNBC, and the guy in Minnesota who wants to marry his goat. (Actually, I can’t be sure about the goat’s fiancé. He might be the nicest person in that entire group.)
Most of these people hate America. They hate cows and churches. They hate Fox News, the Grand Old Opry and pinto beans. They want to defund the police, take our guns, do away with cash money and install a microchip into our head or hand. Trump is fighting them tooth and nail.
Democrats in Congress hate Trump and all Trump’s people. Recently, House Democrats kept AG William Barr in the hot seat for hour after hour and refused to give him a bathroom break. He asked for a five minute break. They said “No!” That’s the meanest thing I’ve ever seen! I kept hoping Barr would stand up and use the bathroom all over their table and on Jerry Nadler’s shoes.
Joe Biden hates Trump and wants to be president. But Biden claims guns have killed 150 million Americans and the coronavirus has killed 120 million more. That’s 270 million dead Americans! Why in the world would we vote for a man who has already killed most of our people?
Anyway, they say you can judge a man by looking at his enemies. If that’s true, Donald Trump is the finest president the world has ever seen, and ought to be reelected as long as he wants to serve.
Ain’t life good!
God bless America.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!