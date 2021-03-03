 Skip to main content
Your View: The old times in 'Dixie' are changing; we should embrace that
Your View: The old times in 'Dixie' are changing; we should embrace that

In his letter published Feb. 18, Clyde Marrs misquotes me as calling Southern senators liars and cornpones. In fact, the only time the word “lying” was used was to cite Donald Trump describing Ted Cruz. The cornpone imagery was Jackie O’s.

Mr. Marrs writes, “I am very proud of the place I call home, which is Dixie. She lies near and dear to my heart.” Old times are obviously not forgotten in the land of cotton. Some people hold a benign nostalgia for chivalry, hooped skirts, corn fritters or Big Daddy’s mint julep. For others, the evocation of “Dixie” can be a tacit endorsement of the South’s racist past. Members of the “Proud Boys” carried Confederate flags when a MAGA mob lay siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mr. Marrs states, “Hagy, or anyone else for that matter, doesn’t like the way us ‘Cornpones’ operate, they are free to relocate.” Given the population exodus from southwestern Virginia (as opposed to other parts of the commonwealth), it would be better to encourage people to stay. Otherwise, the region’s employment opportunities, school funding and tax revenue will suffer.

According to the UVA Weldon Cooper Center, Virginia is evolving as the result of an influx of ethnically diverse, young and well-educated new arrivals coming from the Northeast. Local realtors report home buyers from New York and California interested in relocating to the Tri-Cities. Now is the time to welcome diversity, not to shun change in order to preserve the old status quo. Let’s hope for a brighter future for all people in this area.

