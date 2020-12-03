 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: The nightmare is almost over, and America finally will be great again
0 comments

Your View: The nightmare is almost over, and America finally will be great again

  • 0

In a few weeks, the nightmare will be over. At 12:01 p.m. Jan. 20. It will take a long time to repair the damage. All the lives lost. All the people who have lost jobs and are in food bank lines and those who have been disparaged, bad-mouthed and intimidated into hiding from their responsibility. I usually just stick to writing about sports. But I can draw a parallel. There has been times when I umpired a youth league baseball game, and when it was over, I would walk past the losing team’s postgame huddle only to hear, “It’s OK, kids, we didn’t lose, it was the umpire’s fault.” On the other hand, 90% of the coaches will say, “Hey, you guys played hard and gave it your best, but today the other team was better, so let’s shake their hand, pat them on the back and tell them, ‘We will get you next time.’” Those are the good guys. The ones that tell their irate fans to shut up or get out because this ain’t how our team rolls. So now the U-Haul will be pulling up in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and maybe I can get there to help load it up. There will be a huge parade and dancing in the streets as it rolls out of sight, and finally America will be great again. There will be huge piles of red hats at the flea market, three for a quarter. The term golf will not be saddled with a negative connotation. And the world will realize that “America first” means that anytime there is trouble in the world, we will be the first ones there to help, and it does not mean using “Speed Pass” on the waterslide at Dollywood. Let’s go, Joe.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: The women of Bristol have provided!

In one week a group of very different women raised enough to help many families in our community. Thanksgiving will be different for a lot of people this year but we wanted to provide some help and happiness to those we could. Give where you can this year.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts