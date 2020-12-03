Your View: The nightmare is almost over, and America finally will be great again

In a few weeks, the nightmare will be over. At 12:01 p.m. Jan. 20. It will take a long time to repair the damage. All the lives lost. All the people who have lost jobs and are in food bank lines and those who have been disparaged, bad-mouthed and intimidated into hiding from their responsibility. I usually just stick to writing about sports. But I can draw a parallel. There has been times when I umpired a youth league baseball game, and when it was over, I would walk past the losing team’s postgame huddle only to hear, “It’s OK, kids, we didn’t lose, it was the umpire’s fault.” On the other hand, 90% of the coaches will say, “Hey, you guys played hard and gave it your best, but today the other team was better, so let’s shake their hand, pat them on the back and tell them, ‘We will get you next time.’” Those are the good guys. The ones that tell their irate fans to shut up or get out because this ain’t how our team rolls. So now the U-Haul will be pulling up in front of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and maybe I can get there to help load it up. There will be a huge parade and dancing in the streets as it rolls out of sight, and finally America will be great again. There will be huge piles of red hats at the flea market, three for a quarter. The term golf will not be saddled with a negative connotation. And the world will realize that “America first” means that anytime there is trouble in the world, we will be the first ones there to help, and it does not mean using “Speed Pass” on the waterslide at Dollywood. Let’s go, Joe.