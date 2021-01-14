 Skip to main content
Your View: The insurrection of knowing the accurate history
Your View: The insurrection of knowing the accurate history

The images of the recent insurrection are striking, but few will haunt me more than the photos of men marching through the Capitol carrying Confederate flags and of neo-Nazis taking part in the mob. Jan. 6’s violence feels incredibly significant, and the lessons learned from it will (hopefully) be many, but I’d like to emphasize one lesson in particular: the importance of knowing history.

Historical misinformation walked with and fueled violence Jan. 6. Misinformation about the past allowed the rioters mentioned above to wield a rebel flag inside the U.S. Capitol, to proclaim themselves patriots and see no contradiction in those two actions. These men (and many of the insurrectionists) subscribe to a perverse version of our American past which paints the Confederate States as the true patriots and protectors of liberty, despite the fact that the Confederacy rebelled against the United States and killed thousands of U.S. soldiers. The Confederate statues that are, even now, inside the U.S. Capitol were likely pleased.

Confederate sympathizers were accompanied by neo-Nazis whose disdain for historical knowledge is shocking. One was photographed wearing a sweatshirt with the caption “Camp Auschwitz.” Others wore T-shirts with the acronym “6MWE” which means “6 Million Wasn’t Enough,” reflecting a belief of the wearers that Hitler’s genocide of Jews was incomplete.

As these examples show, our understanding of the past affects what we believe and do. Guided by a correct history, we can help improve our nation with clear eyes. Being guided by an incorrect history will lead us to incorrect assumptions and a failure to understand the present. More than anything, the violence of Jan. 6 should show us that we, in 2021, are not isolated from history but very much a part of it, making our historical knowledge exceptionally important.

