Your View: The Foundation for Professionalism in Patient Care
Your View: The Foundation for Professionalism in Patient Care

Recently, a group of physicians who are members of the Foundation for Professionalism in Patient Care met by Zoom to continue a discussion about the meaning of the term “professionalism” and its implication in current day-to-day health care. Adjectives like “caring” and “giving” and “accountability” and “honor” came into the discussion. However, it was immediately clear that such terms were inadequate in describing the work and day-to-day lives of health care workers in the midst of the pandemic facing us now. Shift-after-shift these care providers at all levels face responsibilities and challenges that no amount of schooling and training could provide. We are humbled by their witness of love, and it is as a group of physicians who have practiced in this community for decades, that we want to give a public expression of “Thank You!” to these providers-nurses, EMTs, aids, orderlies, transporters, technicians, food service workers and of course our colleagues, family members and friends of physicians. The words are so inadequate, but are heartfelt: “Thank You!” You define, in your actions, the meaning of “Professionalism” at its best. THANK YOU!

